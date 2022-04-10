In an interview with US Weekly at last night’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Nikki and Brie Bella were asked about the upcoming wedding of Dancing with the Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki.

The couple apparently has set a wedding date, and though she didn’t reveal the official day quite yet, Nikki did note that it will take place this Fall.

“We’ve set a wedding date,” she said. “I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon.” She also added that the couple has recently started looking at wedding venues and are leaning toward one to “lock-in” for the chosen day.

“Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honor and I’m going to have to put her to work,” Nikki added.

It’s no surprise that Nikki chose her best friend and twin sister as her Maid of Honor, which Brie is equally as hyped about.

“I’m going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and have my s—t together,” she jokingly replied.

Nikki Bella also revealed something members of ‘The Bella Army’ will be excited to hear, that she and Artem may televise their wedding on the E! Network, the home of Total Divas and Total Bellas. But that would add even more pressure to Nikki to pull of an impressive first dance with her Dancing with the Stars alumni.

“It might be on E!. So, the world may see it. There’s so, so much pressure [with the first dance],” she continued. “I literally was telling Artem the other day, I go, ‘You need to start to choreograph it now because I want all summer to learn it so when we go in and do it, I know it like that, on the back of my hand. Easy.’ But I need to start now.”

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE television alongside her sister, Brie Bella, at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. The duo also attended the WWE Hall of Fame 2022 ceremony earlier this month and enjoyed WrestleMania weekend in Dallas alongside other WWE stars.

