Paul Heyman recently spoke to Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, where he discussed AEW. He made it clear that there is no issue for him to put over the competition. However, he only does that if they’re doing something worthy of it. Heyman then added that AEW is unable to match what WWE can do, which is proven by WrestleMania.

“First of all, I have no problem putting AEW over. If AEW does things that are worthy of being put over. I don’t live in a bubble. I would also offer to anybody that wonders why I would be so willing to put over the competition, if you look at WrestleMania, and look that over the course of these two days WWE has sold more tickets, and I am going to have to call the two nights one event. We’ve sold more tickets to this event, this WrestleMania, than to any other event in WWE history, combine those two nights.

“So, with that in mind, and the spectacle that this show will be, you combine that with the worldwide publicity that it’s going to garner, and the fact that the entire industry is focused on what’s going to happen at WrestleMania, and therefore what comes out of WrestleMania. I would argue the case that I could sit here and praise AEW all day long. They can’t match what we’re about to do next week.”

Paul Heyman is not concerned about praising AEW until they are in the position to match WWE. He also stated that he will watch any wrestling that he can get his hands on. Heyman also revealed he has had his eyes on Gable Steveson for a long time because of that.

“Until they’re in a position to match what we do next weekend, I am not that concerned with praising the competition. Because they are still a long, long way away form what we do. And our level of success, and our market dominance. That being said, do I watch AEW? Of course I do. But I also watch everything else that’s out there as well.

“If I can get my hands on Buenos Aires Wrestling, I’d watch it. If I can get my hands on Antarctica All-Star Wrestling, if there is such a thing, I’d watch it. I watch anything to do with this industry. It’s why I had eyes on Gable Steveson when he was in 10th grade, and he was an undefeated high school wrestler and was being touted in Minnesota as the best high school wrestler in the country.”

