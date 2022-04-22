WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was a guest of honor at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Thursday in Miami, FL. Boxing legend Mike Tyson was also at the event.

Flair and Tyson also hung out together at Miami’s popular LIV club after the event, as seen below.

As noted earlier, Tyson struck a man in the face several times on a JetBlue plane ride Wednesday night just as the flight was ready to leave the airport.

Flair and Tyson recently unveiled their plans to team up on a new line of cannabis products. On March 24, it was announced that Tyson’s “Tyson 2.0” cannabis company had acquired a majority stake in Flair’s “Ric Flair Drip Inc.” As part of the new partnership, Tyson will release products using Flair’s trademarks and intellectual property.

In a statement confirming the deal, Flair said he had become a cannabis “advocate and enthusiast,” expressing his excitement at teaming up Tyson.

“Thanks to Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0, I’ve become a true cannabis advocate and enthusiast. I am thrilled to partner with a long-time friend and fellow warrior. Whom I greatly admire and respect,” said Ric Flair. “There are a lot of synergies between me and Mike. We’ve both had many ups and downs, but we keep going at life.

“With Mike’s passion for cannabis, Chad, and Adam’s industry knowledge, I look forward to creating cannabis products that will appeal to my national fanbase. Tyson 2.0 products make me go ‘WOOOOO!’ And soon my fans everywhere can get in the Ric Flair state of mind. Limousine riding, jet-flying, feeling good, and ‘WOOOOO!’”

Ric Flair becomes the latest wrestling legend to venture into the cannabis industry, joining fellow WWE Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam and Jim Ross.

