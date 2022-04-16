As we’ve noted, AEW President will be appearing on next week’s Dynamite to make a major announcement.

In an update, Ringside News is reporting the announcement could be regarding an AEW – NJPW supershow. It was noted that the supershow will take place in Chicago, possibly in the third week of June. The report added that there’s no word yet on the special name for the rumored pay-per-view event.

Earlier this year, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada declared his intentions to wrestle both CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in the not-too-distant future.

“(Bryan) Danielson and (CM) Punk would make for some incredible matches,” Okada told Sports Illustrated. “A lot of those dream match scenarios are about getting excited for the possibilities, and once the match is done, it’s done. So it is important to keep that excitement and anticipation, I think. Still, if we wait too long, they’ll both retire eventually, so I want to face them both while they’re still active.”

Okada also floated the possibility of reuniting with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, who were previously a part of his CHAOS stable.

“The Best Friends were part of CHAOS when they were in New Japan, and with the door to AEW being opened a bit, it added more possibilities,” Okada said. “(Tomohiro) Ishii was able to come into AEW from CHAOS, and if Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends were able to show up in New Japan, there is no doubt that would be a lot of fun. The sooner the whole pandemic settles down, the better as far as that’s concerned.”

There’s also been talk of Tony Khan possibly announcing a TV deal for Ring of Honor (ROH) or a streaming deal for AEW content. Besides Tony Khan’s announcement, AEW has confirmed six matches for next week’s Dynamite, including CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes and HOOK vs. Tony Nese.

