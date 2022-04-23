AEW wrestler and producer QT Marshall joined Cultaholic Wrestling’s Desert Island Graps this week for episode 142.

Marshall, who is also a trainer at The Nightmare Factory wrestling school with Cody Rhodes, spoke about how some primary things have changed in a training sense.

“One, it’s a lot harder to get the bigger type of people to come into wrestling now,” QT explained. “And Cody taught me this, the culture’s changed, right? It’s more nerd culture that’s kind of taken over professional wrestling. Like, the other day at TV, Nyla Rose was dressed up, and I said, ‘what is that paint?’ and she said, ‘oh, Venom.’

“I remember joking with her about it, like, why would you choose one of the biggest matches of your career to dress up like somebody else? Then I realized, you know, OK there’s action figures out of it, there are other reasons. I would never do it because I was never – one, I’m not into that kind of stuff anyway. But also for me, we’re already getting to dress up. So why would I want to dress up like the character I wanna be and be portrayed as?”

QT Marshall also spoke about Pat Buck, who has recently joined AEW from WWE as a producer, and shared a “Vince-ism” that Vince McMahon personally hates to see.

“Everyone jokes about the Vince-isms, but someone had mentioned that Pat Buck came to AEW, and we were talking about when he was in WWE and some of the Vince-isms,” Marshall said. “One of the things he said was Vince doesn’t like when you grab someone, and you just chuck them back into the ring, and they roll in thirty times. And I thought about it, you know what, it kinda makes sense, right?

“You’ve seen it for so many years, so it’s kind of just something you know, but it does make sense if you get thrown in you wouldn’t roll all the way the other side, you would probably just pick the guy and put him on the apron, and then you get in, then you yank him into the middle of the ring. It’s more realistic.

“It makes it look – and I thought about it, you know, as weird as that is to really harp on your TV show, out of all the things you can harp on, I thought, ‘OK, well maybe when I’m out there, I’m not gonna let someone do that to me. I’m either gonna get myself back in the ring, or I’m gonna take something on the outside of the ring that’s so rough, that they’re gonna have to pick me up on their back and place me onto the ring and push me in.’ I thought it would add a little more realism, and I could be completely wrong.”

