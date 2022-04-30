In the aftermath of his WWE release Friday, Dexter Lumis posted a video on Twitter with a portrait of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

As seen below, the painting appears to be a recreation of McMahon sitting in his office with a giant T-Rex skull in the background. McMahon has previously spoken about the T-Rex skull that hangs on his office wall.

One can assume that Lumis painted the portrait himself. During his time in NXT, Lumis would use self-made caricatures and portraits to communicate, or to send messages to his opponents. The only time Lumis ever spoke a word was when he said “I do” to Indi Hartwell during their kayfabe wedding on the inaugural episode of NXT 2.0.

Dexter Lumis tagged Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and WWE in his farewell tweet. The video ends with his signature “thumbs up” pose.

Besides Lumis, WWE released Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani and Blair Baldwin on Friday. You can click here for reactions from several WWE Superstars to the latest round of NXT releases.

