WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about tonight. She is part of the Women’s Tag Team Title match, and admits to being very calm right now ahead of that.

“Man, I am calm, I am really calm,” she claimed. “This is definitely the calm before the storm. I am excited for WrestleMania, but I know all my emotions are going to come out on Sunday when I know it’s the day we have to step out there in front of everyone.”

Rhea Ripley is teaming up with Liv Morgan in that encounter, which is a relatively fresh duo for the division. However, the former Raw Women’s Champion made it clear that they’re good friends away from the ring.

“Man, we get along really, really well,” Rhea said. “If there was a camera that followed us around all the time, it would just catch us laughing, at absolutely everything. She puts a smile on my face like not many people can. She definitely does make me laugh a lot, like very, very hard as well. I love Liv, and I think that she loves me too.”

So far in her career, Liv Morgan has never held gold in WWE. That is something that Rhea Ripley finds insane, admitting that it blows her mind. Because of that, Ripley really wants to be part of that moment with her this weekend.

“Man, It would mean the absolute world. And to know that Liv hasn’t won a championship in WWE, that’s insane to me,” she said. “It blows my mind that she hasn’t because she’s so good at what she does. And she really does deserve it. So, if this can be the first time, and I can be part of that moment, I am so down for it.”

You can watch Ripley’s interview with Wrestling Inc. below. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the quotes and transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]