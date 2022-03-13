WWE’s Liv Morgan has never participated in a steel cage match. But she’s hoping to change that one day.

“That’s my dream,” Morgan told Mark Andrews on My Love Letter To Wrestling. “I love extreme stuff.”

Liv Morgan may not have a cage match on her WWE resume yet. But she has participated in three Elimination Chamber matches. She appeared in Chamber matches at the titular pay-per-view last month, in 2020, and in 2019.

Liv Morgan recalled another memorable match from her career. She was part of a ten-women tag team match involving WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus on an episode of RAW in October 2018. Morgan, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James lost to the team of Bayley, Lita, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Trish Stratus. Morgan remembers interacting with Lita during that match.

“I’ve actually wrestled her, which is insane,” Morgan recalled. “She gave me a shoot DDT. She really did, I was like, ‘Okay’. I took her moonsault. Surreal. I don’t think about that moment enough. It was really, it was really crazy.”

Liv Morgan has had other memorable moments in WWE. And she recently picked another match from RAW as the favorite of her career.

Liv Morgan is currently preparing for a match at WrestleMania 38. Morgan and Rhea Ripley are currently scheduled to participate in a 3-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The current titleholders Queen Zelina and Carmella; and Sasha Banks and Naomi are also in the match.

Liv Morgan was also involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match at last year’s WrestleMania. Her only one-on-one match at a WrestleMania happened in 2020. Morgan defeated Natalya in a match that was broadcast during the kickoff show.

