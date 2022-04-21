In an interview with the New York Post, AEW star and ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe was asked about the Blackpool Combat Club, an AEW stable consisting of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal.

Joe was very complimentary of the men but does not know if he would work in the group due to him largely being a loner.

“There are a lot of men within that stable I have a great amount of respect from and some I’m learning to acquire respect for,” Joe said. “Obviously some would think that it would be a perfect fit for me, but I’ve never been one to be a very good teammate so I don’t know how that would work.”

When later asked how much longer he plans to continue to wrestle, Samoa Joe confirmed he only wanted to work a handful of years before taking on a backstage role, something he was doing in WWE prior to his release. In regards to which role, he would be open to anything.

“It’s a difficult choice not because ‘oh, there’s this specific thing,'” Joe said. “No, there are a lot of things. Knowing my luck it will be some combination, hybrid, kind of all those things kind of rolled into one and I’d have bitten off more than I can chew, but alas, that is life.”

