During the latest NBC Sports Boston’s 10 Count podcast, Sasha Banks revealed she would like to headline a PPV in Saudi Arabia, with the Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line.

“I just want to keep on shaking the table, I want to keep on making history. For myself, I would love to main event a PPV in Saudi,” she said. “I would love for the Tag Team Women’s Championships to be represented over there in the main event. The main event of any PPV representing these (the titles), is just the goal of 2022. I think me and Naomi can accomplish that, for sure.”

Sasha Banks was also asked about how Charlotte Flair had mentioned her name prior to WrestleMania 38. The Boss thinks winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Naomi beat working against her.

“I mean, the stars were all aligned to win my first ever WrestleMania, did you hear that? Me, Sasha Banks, winning my first ever WrestleMania (match) this past weekend. This is so meant to be, this is everything I dreamed of,” she said. “And to be tagging with my sister, my friend, my best friend, Naomi, you couldn’t have given me a better storyline.

“This is the greatest thing that can happen to me, and I was beyond blessed when they were telling me that I was going to be tagging with Naomi. That beats out Charlotte Flair any day.”

Backstage at WrestleMania, Sasha Banks and Naomi got a photograph with Bianca Belair. All three women won gold during the weekend, and the Legit Boss believes that is a brilliant representation.

“I mean, it’s so beyond incredible,” she said on headlining WrestleMania with Bianca. “I can’t believe that was still like a year ago that happened. It still gives me goosebumps, it’s still one of my biggest, biggest accomplishments because it was my biggest dream that I never thought it could come to fruition. To be there, to be there with Bianca, and to see her just blossom, calling her blossom after everyone is calling us the Power Puff Girls.

“To see her blossom into such an amazing, incredible WWE Superstar, to be back there backstage with Naomi. We just had to celebrate that moment and take a picture so that we could just remember that moment forever. Fans went so crazy when they saw that picture, the holy trinity, all of us holding up the championships. I mean, that’s never been done. Three African American women holding up the WWE gold, it is so incredible to see, and that is representation right there. It’s so awesome.”

