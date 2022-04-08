It looks like more WWE Superstar crossovers between Raw and Smackdown may be on the horizon.

There’s no word which Smackdown talents will be appearing. but PWInsider reports 3-4 talents will be backstage at Raw.

The reasoning behind the decision is reportedly so the superstars can work dark matches. The new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may be working Raw as well since he is now champion for both brands.

This news comes after several Smackdown superstars appeared on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw. Roman Reigns appeared in a segment to close the show, while The Usos worked a six-man tag match. Sasha Banks and Naomi were in a championship contender’s match while Natalya and Shayna Baszler rounded out the Smackdown stars who appeared on Raw.

Also, despite previous reports that Cody Rhodes would be working the Smackdown tapings, that no longer appears to be the case. Per the new report Cody is no longer scheduled to be in attendance or working a dark match at the taping.

Lacey Evans will reportedly be in Milwaukee, the site of tonight’s Smackdown taping. There’s no word yet on what she might be doing. If she does appear on the show it will be her first appearance since going on maternity leave last year.

