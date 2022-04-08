NJPW announced today several NJPW stars for its NJPW Strong: Collision taping.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Minoru Suzuki, and Tomohiro Ishii are set to appear at the May 15 event in Philadelphia.

As of this writing, no matches have been made official yet for the NJPW Strong taping.

The last time NJPW was at the 2300 Arena was for NJPW Strong: Showdown in November 2021.

Below is a list of talent that has been revealed so far for the May 15 event:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Minoru Suzuki

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Will Ospreay

* Jeff Cobb

* Jay White

* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* Fred Rosser

* Chris Dickinson

* David Finlay

* Juice Robinson

* Hikuleo

* Ren Narita

* Rocky Romero

* Yuya Uemura

* Clark Connors

* Karl Fredericks

The night before, on Saturday, March 14 is NJPW Capital Collision. The talent announced for that event includes AEW star Jon Moxley and Kazuchika Okada.

Below is NJPW’s announcement:

