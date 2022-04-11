A video of The Miz and Nia Jax walking down the aisle during Alexa Bliss’ wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media.

As seen below, the two wrestlers put on a bit of a skit as they posed for the crowd before walking down the aisle.

Bliss has previously revealed that The Miz introduced her to Ryan Cabrera in late 2019.

“So, Miz, who is best friends with Ryan called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was,” Bliss said on The Bellas Podcast in August 2020. “Miz ended up telling him it’s a girl he works with. Then we started chatting and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks where I’m from. I tell him I’m in Orlando and he says he was flying to Orlando at the time for a show. I thought, ‘Maybe’ because I know how musicians are, I’ve dated them before.”

Bliss and Cabrera got engaged in November 2020, exactly a year after they began dating. They tied the knot over the weekend in a ceremony attended by several current and former WWE Superstars.

As noted earlier, The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes has been announced for Monday’s RAW.

