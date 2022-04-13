Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and XFL co-owner Dany Garcia recently spoke with ESPN’s Get Up! about the re-launch of the XFL.

The Rock’s personal football career did not quite go the way he wanted, but he admitted that he would have loved to have been involved in the XFL if it was around.

“I’ve got to tell you, I would have loved to have played for the XFL if the XFL was around when I was coming out of college. I would have loved to have played for the XFL, especially under this new iteration of the XFL,” he said. “New ownership where we want to create a league of culture, a league of innovation. At the end of the day, I got involved with the XFL and became an XFL owner with Dany to help players’ dreams come true. It is to make player’s dreams come true, and to grow the game of football.”

The Rock went on to discuss what type of game fans will be expecting from the XFL. He believes it will be a high-quality one, and that comes from the work ethic that he had growing up.

“I think the fans are going to see an exciting game of football. I think the fans are going to see high-level, high-quality football. To put a high-quality product on the field,” he added. “But I also can tell you this, from a man who put his hands in the dirt, and to speak for Dany on a second, someone who, we grew up together at University of Miami. Dany knew me then, very well. As that dream of playing in the NFL and playing professional football, and that didn’t happen.

“But it was the work ethic and the drive that we grew up on. I think that this is going to be a reflection of this league. We are business people, yes, but we are scrappy, we are hungry, we are the hardest workers in the room. That is going to be a reflection of the XFL.”

The Rock then talked about the coaches that have been attached to the division. He’s excited about what they have put together, with The Rock claiming that they have pride and a real mentality.

“These are credentialed guys, these are football guys who have a lot of pride in their experience, they have a lot of pride in the hard work that they put in with their own two hands,” he said. “They have a lot of pride in coaching a team, and a lot of pride in winning. Dany has really taken time to speak to all the coaches, can’t wait to meet the coaches next week.

“And we’re excited about this, and excited about these coaches. But also, as you can see with these coaches here, there’s a real mentality that these coaches have, which I can appreciate, your fans can too, football fans. Dany spoke to them too as well. There’s a mentality, and there’s a real hunger with the coaches here that they have. So I am excited about this. They have great leadership qualities, they have great commitment to the game, so again, here we go, let’s see.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN’s Get Up! with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

