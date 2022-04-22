During the most recent MackMania Podcast, AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa spoke about Tony Khan.

Rosa made it clear the AEW President is always willing to listen to talent and stated that she trusts his vision.

“He listens, and when you make sense, he will listen to what you have to say,” she said. “Sometimes I feel people might think, ‘why is he doing that?’ And I see that a lot on the internet, you guys have to believe in his vision, it is what it is. That’s one of the things that I have learned about him. Everything that he’s done from when I first started to now, I left it up to him.

“The build-up on the Light’s-Out match, and now, to having the match in San Antonio, that was great. I never went in and said, ‘no, I want to do this,’ it was, ‘I see your vision, and I’m going to make sure what you see is what you’re going to get.’ That’s what I said, and I made sure that I did everything in my power to do that, and I will continue to do that as a champion.”

Thunder Rosa also discussed what her dream match in professional wrestling is. For her, that would be getting the chance to work against Sarita. The AEW star deems her as a remarkable talent and believes they have a lot of similarities.

“She is in Mexico currently, and she is an inspiration for me to start becoming a professional wrestler, Sarita, or Sarah Stock. She was a trainer,” Rosa added. “I am working on some stuff, be patient. She is just one of the most talented female wrestlers I have ever seen. Her style is just remarkable, she worked in Mexico for so long, and she worked in America.

“She reminded me a lot of me, she went made a career in Mexico where she learned Spanish, she learned the trade over there, and she was a superstar in CMLL. It’s like me, I moved from Mexico to America, I learned American, all that stuff, and I became a star in the United States. I learned the language, too. There are so many similarities, and I have a lot of respect for her.”

When it comes to talent on the AEW roster, Toni Storm and Marina Shafir catch her eye. While she would also like to see some Japanese wrestlers be brought in to compete against.

“There’s a lot of new talent in AEW I haven’t wrestled, Toni Storm,” she said. “Marina Shafir, I think that would be really technical in the ring. I never wrestled Toni, so that would be really, really cool. Hopefully, they can bring some Japanese talent that I have not wrestled yet.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit MackMania Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

