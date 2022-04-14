AEW’s Toni Storm was a recent guest on WAG Wednesday where she talked about her decision to open up about mental health. Storm has been candid about her struggles in the past, and she made it clear that there is no shame in that.

“I don’t know, I guess I just started talking and didn’t really stop,” Storm said. “I guess I am a little bit of a, I share way too much. But it feels good to talk about stuff like that, and get stuff off my chest. I encourage everyone else to do the same. There’s no shame in that. I feel like there’s a lot of stigma attached to mental health, and it can be challenging, it can be really hard. I’m all about just being really open about stuff, and talking. I found it has really helped me.”

Toni Storm recently launched her own OnlyFans account, and that is something that has proven to be popular. The AEW star addressed whether she consulted anyone in her orbit before starting the account.

“I mean, I didn’t have to have a conversation with anyone, to be honest,” she said. “I just kind of do my thing, my family, and friends, and everyone I know is kind of in full support, I don’t really see the need to ask permission or anything.”

Her OnlyFans account sees Toni Storm sharing pictures of herself for fans to purchase. However, as she wanted to clarify in the interview, she is not doing porn.

“Well it’s not exactly porn, what I am doing,” she said. “I think you’ve got the wrong idea. Yeah, I don’t do porn. I take sexy photos and post them at a price, that’s all I do. Not porn, not that there’s anything wrong with that, it’s not what I do. Not so much crazy hardcore scenes or anything in that nature. But I like to take a lot of photos and share them with my fans. Not that there’s anything wrong with being a porn star, but I don’t do porn.”

