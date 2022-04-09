AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced a big title match and a new tag team match for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS.

Khan, the new Ring of Honor owner, has announced that new ROH World Television Champion Minoru Suzuki will defend his title against Samoa Joe.

“I really wasn’t messing around today,” Khan wrote after announcing the bout, referring to earlier comments he made on Friday.

Khan noted in an earlier tweet that Joe vs. Suzuki is a match he’s dreamed of for many years, one he believes will get a lot of fans fired up for Wednesday’s show.

This will be the first time Joe and Suzuki have locked up. Joe returned to ROH last Friday at Supercard of Honor XV, and it was announced that he had signed to work for AEW and ROH. He made his AEW in-ring debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite, defeating Max Caster in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Suzuki also returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor, defeating Rhett Titus for the TV Title. This will be his fourth bout in AEW, and his first since losing to Bryan Danielson on the October 15 edition of AEW Rampage.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. FTR Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs has also been added to the Dynamite card. The two sides have feuded for several weeks now, and Starks issued the challenge after Strickland defeated QT Marshall on this week’s Rampage.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. Below is the updated line-up, along with Khan’s tweet:

* MJF vs. Shawn Dean

* Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia of The Jericho Appreciation Society

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against reDRagon

* ROH World Television Champion Minoru Suzuki defends against Samoa Joe

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

