In his second appearance this week on Busted Open Radio, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan hyped up the upcoming week of AEW shows.

Next week will see AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage and a special AEW Battle of the Belts episode on TNT and Khan reiterated there will be several championship situations between the three shows.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of situations next week. Championship matches. Championship situations,” Khan said. “It’s like a fan appreciation week again next week with all the things that we’re doing. We’ve got live Dynamite in New Orleans. We’ve already announced the AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line, with Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defending the Tag Team Championship against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Another huge World Championship match.

“We’ve already announced Hangman Page, live Friday night, special start time one week from today, Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole Texas Deathmatch. Just absolutely one of the biggest matches we’ve ever had in AEW, and I feel confident saying, probably the most high-stakes match ever on AEW Rampage.

“And again, kind of keeping with that theme that we’re talking about, tonight on TNT we have a stacked card that you cannot miss. And again, next week, the special start time for Rampage. Live show. Huge match, Hangman vs. Adam Cole Texas Deathmatch that you just don’t want to miss. (And we’re) coming back Saturday with Battle of the Belts.”

Tony Khan also hinted there will be more announcements regarding the Dynamite card for next week’s episode in New Orleans. One announcement, which Khan referred to as a special match he has been working on, is something Khan is quite excited for.

“Tonight on Rampage, I will have some more announcements for the card for Dynamite next week in New Orleans,” Khan said. “One, in particular, I’m working on that I’m really excited about, that would be a really special match if we can get it put together. So that’s also something I’ve been working on before I jumped on with you guys, in addition to that great announcement we made with New Japan and AEW, together, teaming up to put Dynamite and Rampage in Japan on New Japan World.

“A lot of other exciting things happening in the world of pro wrestling. Tonight on Rampage, we’ll be able to hit on a lot of things, I think.”

