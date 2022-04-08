AEW President Tony Khan was a guest on Rasslin’ where he discussed Cody Rhodes’ departure from AEW.

The American Nightmare left the company earlier this year, and recently returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins. Tony believes that there is no bad feelings on either side, and he insisted they still remain friends.

“Yeah, I think it’s just one of those things,” he said on Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE. “We couldn’t reach an agreement on going forward. I think he has found a situation that’s good for him, and we are in a great position right now. There’s no ill-will, either way, we are still friends. I wish him the best, and I think he wished us the best both publicly and privately, so it’s all good.”

Rhodes jumping ship has certainly created a buzz within the wrestling world lately. That is something that Tony Khan thinks is good for the industry, in general. However, he pushed the fact that they have been stacking their roster with talent, to become even stronger.

“Yeah, I mean we have been doing great shows, and great PPVs. Any buzz in professional wrestling is great for professional wrestling, as long as it is positive stuff, and positive stories. I hope he keeps doing positive stuff, and I wish him the best,” he said. “I know for us, we’ve been stacking the roster up like I mentioned. Just in recent weeks, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Jeff Hardy, Swerve Strickland, have all come in, Keith Lee right before that.

“So our show is getting deeper and stronger, and that’s only a few months after we added the big batch, with CM Punk, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, Bryan Danielson, bunch of stars coming in. And that followed another big wave of stars that had actually gotten released for some reason. With Andrade El Idolo, and Malakai Black, and some other really good wrestlers who came in.”

