AEW Owner & President Tony Khan joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio for his “Tony Time” segment to preview tonight’s episode Dynamite.

Tonight’s show will air from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a number of matches have already been announced, including the highly-anticipated encounter between FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match. CM Punk will serve as the special guest commentator for the bout.

Tony Khan talked up the high-stakes Ladder Match between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky that will also take place, with the TNT Championship on the line.

“For the TNT Title, a Ladder Match with Scorpio Sky trying to challenge Sammy Guevara,” Tony said. “A three-time champion and former champion, Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara, and a lot on the line here. It’s been a crazy situation between these guys, and I know that both of these men would excel in a Ladder Match.

“We’ve seen Sammy Guevara hit new heights in a Ladder Match. Scorpio Sky, of course, former Face of the Revolution Ladder Match himself. So both men have won big Ladder Matches in AEW. Both men have held the TNT Title. Both men hate each other, and are both part of a larger hate, I think, with not only Sky and Sammy, but also Paige VanZant and Tay Conti are involved in this.

“Those two don’t seem to like each other very much either. A lot of intrigue around this match. Two great champions, and like I said, two men who are great masters of the Ladder Match, so should be an awesome, awesome TNT Championship match.”

Tony was also asked about the announcement of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view that will be co-hosted with NJPW. The AEW President stated it was something fun for the fans to look forward to this summer at the United Center in Chicago.

“There’s so much excitement about the AEW Forbidden Door partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling,” Khan said. “It was an honor to have Ohbari-san come to AEW, the President of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It was great to meet him last week. We’ve had great conversations, and I really am excited about working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, in even more of a grand fashion that we already have.

“I think there’s been some great matches between New Japan wrestlers and AEW wrestlers. They’ve had some of their top stars come to AEW, and we’ve had some of our top stars wrestle there. Now, coming together for this super show, it’s going to be tremendous. It’s something fun for the fans to really look forward to in the middle of summer, and not only that, it will be an amazing live event in Chicago going to the United Center.”

Tony Khan noted that historically, it is great to see a working relationship between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and a wrestling company presented on TNT and TBS, just like WCW had in their heyday.

“This is a lot of fun,” Tony said. “Not only am I a fan of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and I’m very excited about this partnership for business reasons, but also, historically, I think it is very fitting that New Japan Pro-Wrestling is working with a company that is on TNT and TBS again. You know, they had a great relationship with WCW for many years, and it was a very fruitful partnership.

“We saw some of the great stars of New Japan in WCW, and again, a lot of the great WCW stars went over and competed in New Japan. So I think it’s a similar relationship that we have now, where both companies are doing great, and it makes sense for the stars of New Japan to come and feature and be seen on TBS and TNT again. So things have really come full circle, I think.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]