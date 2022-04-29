AEW Owner and President Tony Khan joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio for his “Tony Time” segment ahead of tonight’s edition of Rampage.

Tony discussed current TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and her rise in the promotion. He believes that the champion has made great strides in AEW.

“She’s a great athlete and has a really hard-working mindset,” Tony said. “It’s what we expected. I think she got a very prominent push because she had all the tools, and we really believed she would improve. It’s like when you have a high draft pick, I think you expect them to come in and improve. It’s a relevant comparison now, we’re in the middle of the NFL Draft. I myself am in the middle of the NFL Draft, literally in the room. And, a lot of times you’re picking players off potential.

“I think Jade Cargill is a great example of that. A college athlete, someone who did not have experience in the pro wrestling business a year and a half ago, and has made such great strides and has been wrestling on TV for just over a year with one of the most impressive records in this sport.”

Tony Khan stressed that tonight’s AEW Rampage, which features Jade Cargill teaming up with Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan against Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale and Trish Adora, is one of the most stacked they’ve produced.

“Tonight, AEW Rampage is on at 10PM ET and 9PM CT with one of the most stacked cards in the history of the show,” Tony said. “We’ve done a lot of episodes, almost forty episodes of Rampage now. I think you can get a lot of action in an hour, tonight is about as much wrestling action as you can pack into an hour.

“The wrestling world moves very fast now, there are great matches on, on a pretty regular basis now. I think it’s something that I’m really proud of that in the world of pro wrestling today in 2022, you can go out and watch great wrestling matches every week. Because when we were younger, they were few and far between. Maybe thirty years ago, there were a lot of great matches, but not necessarily every single week on television.

“Tonight’s a great example on Rampage, there are some dream matches tonight, matches people probably didn’t expect to see tonight Rampage a week ago.”

