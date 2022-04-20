Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will feature a much-hyped “huge announcement” from AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan.

In an interview with TV Insider, Khan stated that tonight’s announcement was different than previous announcements, hinting this will be unlike Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor or the announcement of talent joining AEW.

“I think this surprise is different than anything we’ve promoted before,” Khan said. “We’ve had a lot of great surprise moments in AEW. A lot of special nights on Dynamite. Without giving too much away, I think this is a unique announcement. I’m excited about this as anything we’ve worked on.

“I think there will be a lot of interest in this announcement. Given the amount of intrigue I think it will create, I thought it would be good to promote a big surprise coming to Dynamite. This is the kind of announcement that deserves a lot of fanfare.”

While it remains unclear what Tony Khan’s announcement is, speculation has pointed toward the announcement of a Supershow between AEW and New Japan. The Super J-Cast podcast last week hinted that the two would be putting together a Supershow in June, and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter would later state the rumor was not denied when he asked AEW sources.

