Since last week, rumors of an upcoming AEW/New Japan Pro Wrestling Supershow have gained traction after the Super J-Cast hinted towards a potential supershow in Chicago this June. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there may in fact be something to the rumors.

In an appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event, Meltzer revealed he had heard of the AEW/NJPW Supershow rumors and that he had even asked AEW about them. While they didn’t confirm the show to Meltzer, they didn’t issue a denial either.

“I heard the rumors of a New Japan/AEW show and the only thing I can say is I asked and it wasn’t denied,” Meltzer said (h/t to Wrestling Observer). “It wasn’t confirmed and they’re not going to confirm to me the surprise. So, to me that leaves that one on the table as a potential surprise because if they are not doing that show, I believe I would have been told ‘we’re not doing that show.’ So, I think there’s smoke to that fire.”

This Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan is scheduled to make a huge announcement. It has not been confirmed at this time whether Khan’s announcement is related to an AEW/NJPW Supershow or any other potential announcements.

During this year, AEW and New Japan stars have both teased working against each other. In January, Kazuchika Okada has brought up publicly his desire to wrestle CM Punk, as well as fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson. CM Punk responded to Okada’s comments by tweeting at Okada the address for the United Center, telling Okada to come see him there.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]