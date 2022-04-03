AEW star Jon Moxley is currently nursing a hamstring injury, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

This is something that the former AEW World Champion suffered during training, and it is unclear whether or not it has gotten worse when working in the ring. However, the expectation is that he will be continuing to wrestle regularly with the issue. This is a good sign in terms of its severity if he is able to continue pushing through it.

It is unknown the exact moment that Jon Moxley suffered his injury. However, he has certainly been dealing with the problem over the past weekend, where he has been involved at various shows during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Jon Moxley competed on AEW Dynamite this week, defeating Jay Lethal in singles action. Since that point, he has competed twice during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas. Moxley was involved in Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 where he defeated Biff Busick via a knockout after a 10-minute match.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley also wrestled at Joey Janela’s Springbreak 6 Part 1 event. He defeated AJ Gray to defend his GCW World Title. So far several segments and matches have been announced for the upcoming AEW Dynamite. But none of them feature Jon Moxley. He is currently involved in a storyline alongside Bryan Danielson and William Regal as they establish the Blackpool Combat Club.

However, he does have a major match on the horizon. Jon Moxley will be competing against Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Windy City Riot show in Chicago on Saturday, April 16.

