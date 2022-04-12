Chris Dickinson, a veteran of the U.S. independent scene, has signed a contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Dickinson announced the news on his social media Tuesday.

“I am beyond proud to announce that I have officially signed an agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling,” Dickinson wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “I’ve heard you all for years say I should sign with other companies and I appreciate (every one) of your hopes for my success but this is what I’ve always wanted.

“With the (company’s) expansion in the USA on the rise and Japan finally reopening, the future is brighter than ever,” Dickinson continued. “I am still available to work independently in the USA and internationally excluding Japan but NJPW is now home. Let’s continue to bring the highest level of pro wrestling to the world together.”

Dickinson had been a regular on NJPW shows in the United States since last year. However, his rise in the company hit a speed bump last November. Dickinson suffered a dislocation and fracture of his hip joint when he landed hard from a top rope splash at the Battle in the Valley show.

Dickinson returned to in-ring action during WrestleMania week. His first match back from injury was a victory over Minoru Suzuki at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8. He also appeared at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 and NJPW’s Lonestar Shootout. Chris Dickinson is being promoted for the NJPW Strong: Collision taping in Philadelphia on May 15.

Chris Dickinson worked for Ring of Honor before the company went on its self-imposed hiatus late last year. He and Homicide won the ROH World Tag Team Championship last October. They lost the titles the following month. Dickinson has not been involved with ROH since the company was sold to Tony Khan.

Yes IG heard it first but nonetheless S T R O N G S T Y L E 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XxJ7NJf08E — Chris Dickinson – クリス・ディキンソン (@DirtyDickinson) April 12, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]