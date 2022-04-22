Triple H joined in on the celebration of Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary in WWE on Friday. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted his congratulations to one of his top rivals during his career.

“Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE, almost no one can do it for 20 years,” Triple H tweeted Friday. “I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!”

Triple H announced last month that he will never wrestle another match following a “serious cardiac event” last year. His last televised match was against Randy Orton at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7, 2019. The two also had a confrontation in the main event segment of the January 11, 2021 episode of WWE RAW.

Randy Orton recently spoke about seeing Triple H at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It was their first meeting since Triple H’s health scare. Orton says he hugged him as hard as he could.

“We had just a few words between one another, but you don’t have forever,” Orton said. “This is a really special close-knit group of guys and girls and this is where it’s at. To us, this is everything and you never know when it’s going to be taken away from you.”

Randy Orton signed his WWE developmental deal in 2001. One of his first official appearances was on March 16, 2002, at the WrestleMania X8 Fan Axxess, where he took a loss to Tommy Dreamer. However, Orton’s WWE TV debut came on the April 25, 2002 edition of SmackDown, where he defeated Hardcore Holly.

Randy Orton and Riddle currently hold the RAW Tag Team Championship. They are set to face the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Winners Take All Title Unification Match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

