FTR is set to defend their AAA World Tag Team Titles and their ROH World Tag Team Titles on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

As noted, Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor XV event saw FTR capture the ROH World Tag Team Titles by defeating The Briscoes. After the match, The Young Bucks came out and attacked The Briscoes, which brought FTR back to make the save. FTR then challenged The Bucks to a match, but they said the match would happen on AEW Dynamite.

The Bucks vs. FTR was then confirmed for AEW Dynamite, with FTR’s AAA and ROH titles on the line.

The Bucks originally accepted FTR’s challenge in a backstage promo on Friday’s AEW Rampage, right after their win over Top Flight in the opener.

FTR and The Bucks have had words over who is the greatest tag team in wrestling as of late. This week’s Dynamite saw Dax Harwood challenge The Bucks to a rematch from Full Gear 2020, which saw The Bucks defeat FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole has also been announced for AEW Dynamite. The Undisputed Elite has been feuding with Cage and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express as of late, and that feud will continue next Wednesday as Cole and Cage lock up for the first time in singles action.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts:

* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears

* New ROH/AEW star Samoa Joe makes debut appearance on AEW Dynamite

* Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

* The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match

* FTR defends the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks

* The first qualifying matches for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament will be held

* More qualifiers for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament will take place

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts