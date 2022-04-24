As noted yesterday, AEW’s JD Drake, Dante Martin of Top Flight, and Wheeler Yuta are unable to make the upcoming PWG Delivering The Goods show on May 1. They were pulled from the event for unspecified reasons at the time and replaced in each of their respective matches.

In an update from PWTorch, the reason for this decision was that AEW moved a Dark taping set for Saturday, April 30, to Sunday, May 1. Due to this change in the AEW schedule, the talent that may be used for the tapings was removed from their scheduled bookings.

One AEW star, The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia, was not pulled from the upcoming indie show on May 1. He won the Battle of Los Angeles tournament at the start of the year and earned the right to challenge PWG World Champion, Bandido.

All Elite Wrestling will have several big shows in the months ahead, including Double or Nothing on May 28, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, and whatever significant events are on the horizon for Ring of Honor.

Due to the absences of JD Drake, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta, DDT Pro’s Konosuke Takeshita will go one-on-one with Aramis in his debut for the promotion. Slapjack from WWE, now going by Shane Haste, will make his return to in-ring action when he faces Jack Cartwheel.

