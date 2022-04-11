WWE SmackDown Superstar Rick Boogs has shared a video update of himself walking around on his crutches. The currently injured wrestler is having to use them post-surgery, and he is already up heading around his neighborhood.

Boogs suffered a torn quadriceps in the opening tag team match of WrestleMania 38 night one. He and Shinsuke Nakamura were challenging The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles when the injury occurred. Boogs attempted to hit a Fireman’s Carry during the match on both men and suffered the problem.

Rick Boogs quickly rolled out of the ring, and Nakamura finished the remainder of the encounter alone. The match was reportedly cut for time because of that injury.

The guitar-wielding wrestler reportedly underwent surgery took place last week in Birmingham, Alabama, and is now back home in order to start his rehabilitation process. At the moment, an official timescale is not known for his return. However, depending on the severity, it is expected he will be out of action for 6-12 months.

The day after sustaining the injury, Rick Boogs took to Instagram to give a message to his fans. He made it clear that he is going to be back bigger and better than he was before. Boogs also provided a detailed note on what happened to his leg.

“From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Bugenhagen (@rickboogswwe)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]