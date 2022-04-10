AEW star Swerve Strickland (f.k.a. Isiah “Swerve” Scott in WWE) has continued making waves in the world of pro wrestling and entertainment. Along with regularly performing in AEW, New Japan, and other indie promotions, he also recently released a rap album on Spotify.

Another project Swerve is working on has been revealed, and this one is a new horror film called “You Promised”, written and directed by Matthew Hersh.

“Oh yeah, forgot to mention. I’m also filming a horror movie as well!” Swerve writes on Instagram. “From Dallas debuting for @ringofhonor #supercardofhonor to Vegas being at the #grammys then @aewontv in Boston the LA to work on @youpromisedfilm. Keeping up with me is hard. The E’s schedule moved too 🐌”

Swerve included a few videos with his post that show the set he is working on, as well as some action shots of him being dragged away by his neck. He explains that keeping up with him “is hard”, and it’s clear that must be the truth.

Strickland has been a regular competitor on AEW’s Rampage show each Friday, with his most recent victory being over QT Marshall. Strickland hit a Flatliner and a running back heel kick to the back of Marshall’s head to score the pinfall this past Friday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]