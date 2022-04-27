Following AEW’s March Pay Per View Revolution, MJF has been intent on making Wardlow’s life as miserable as possible.

At Revolution, Wardlow sided with CM Punk, to help Punk overcome MJF in their Dog Collar Match. Wardlow then subsequently voiced his intention to end his professional relationship with MJF on the March 9th episode of Dynamite.

Since then, MJF has had Wardlow banned from arenas, faced a myriad of opponents, and overcome numerous stipulations. Wardlow meanwhile, speaking this week on Buster’s World, has equated his current struggles to people working miserable jobs, and doesn’t regret any of his actions.

“I think this can relate with a lot of people in life, people that hold on to that toxic job or that place that, they wake up every morning, they know they are going to be miserable all day,” he said. “They know their boss is going to yell at them and treat them like trash, but they keep going back every day.

“I know it’s scary to take that step, there is comfort there, you have a steady job and steady income, health insurance, whatever benefits come along. it’s scary to push that away and take a different route or take a chance on something else. I’m a big believer in always taking that step. Take that chance. If you’re not 100% happy and thriving, you have to take that chance and go out on your own.”

The Cleveland-based powerhouse then alluded to his knowledge of Friedman, and his previous life struggles as to reasons why he would not wilt.

“I know he’s trying to make my life hell,” Wardlow lamented. “I’m sure we’ve barely scratched the surface. I know how this man operates. I don’t regret it at all. I don’t care if he drives me insane. I know this is the right choice for me.

“Max calls himself the devil, he’s not. I’ve been through much worse in life than Maxwell Jacob Friedman. I’ve looked the devil in the eye and here I am. There is nothing Max can throw at me that can slow me down.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Buster’s World with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]