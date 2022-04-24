There are imminent plans for Asuka to return to WWE RAW, according to Fightful Select.

According to the report, as of this weekend, the plan is for Asuka to enter at least a “short-term program” with Becky Lynch. Asuka’s return could be as soon as this week’s RAW.

It was also noted that there have been numerous pitches from both the talent and creative about how to bring her back.

In February, WWE officials reportedly told Fightful, that they expected her to be back in the Spring, and they were looking forward to her return.

Asuka has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In The Bank 2021 back in July. Her match at Money in the Bank 2021 was the only time she competed in front of a full crowd since March 2020.

Stay tuned for more updates on Asuka’s return.

