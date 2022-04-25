Mustafa Ali might be making his return to WWE TV soon.

According to Fightful Select, as of this weekend, a possible return to WWE TV for Mustafa Ali was discussed. There was reportedly even a pitch made for him to appear this Monday on RAW.

Ali last wrestled on the October 29, 2021, episode of SmackDown, losing to Drew McIntyre. He took time off for paternity leave last November and welcomed his third child later that month. It was reported that Ali only asked for one show off for paternity leave.

Mustafa Ali had announced in January that he had asked for his release from WWE. It was reported soon after that the promotion would not be granting his release.

As noted earlier, there have been reports that Asuka will also be returning to RAW tomorrow. Asuka has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In The Bank 2021 back in July due to injuries.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ali’s potential return to WWE TV.

