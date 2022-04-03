The planned match order for WrestleMania 38 Night Two has been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The order below is what has been scheduled by the company this afternoon. However, as is always the case with wrestling, the card is subject to change:

* Raw Tag Team Titles: RKBro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy is scheduled to be the opening match of the night.

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

* Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

* Women’s Tag Team Title Four Way match

* AJ Styles vs. Edge

* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

* New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (w/ Butch)

* Hall of Fame

* Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (w/ Paul Heyman) is unsurprisingly expected to close the show.

It was also noted that there are a lot of producers currently attached to the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Meanwhile, it is expected that the phrase, ‘the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time’ is going to be hammered home repeatedly throughout the night. This is a tagline that WWE has been using a lot as of late in promoting the main event.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are listed by their names, much like Big E & Kofi internally, rather than New Day. Although, the role to not refer to them as that has been relaxed by the company.

Last night saw some timing issues for the company. This led to Drew McIntyre having a special entrance cut. On top of that, New Day’s match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland was scrapped completely and moved to tonight. However, it has been noted that timing the event is set to be easier today. WWE is going to have more flexibility during this event, which is because they don’t need to promote WrestleMania, as was the case last night.

