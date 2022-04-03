AEW’s CM Punk has taken to Twitter following night one of WrestleMania 38, making it clear he is happy for many of the talents involved. This was particularly clear for Kevin Owens, with Punk clarifying an old story, while expressing he was pleased for him.

CM Punk’s original tweet made it clear he was happy for several wrestlers, not just in WWE, but also in AEW. However, the one talent he was ‘very’ happy for was the Texas Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“Happy for Kev. Happy for Cody. VERY happy for Steve. Also happy for Sting. Happy for myself. Happy for Bryan. This isn’t controversial. F--k Eddie Kingston. Oh, happy for Edge!”

Of course, Kevin Owens and Steve Austin closed WrestleMania 38 last night, with the KO Show turning into a no holds barred match. This was won by the WWE Hall Of Famer after a brilliant encounter. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes made his official return to WWE as Seth Rollins’ surprise opponent. The former AEW star was able to get the victory in that one. Edge will be competing later on tonight against AJ Styles.

CM Punk also responded to a story about him and Kevin Owens from their time on the indies. It had been claimed he made fun of KO for wearing a t-shirt while he wrestled. However, Punk spoke about the situation from his own perspective. The AEW star also made it clear he is super happy for Owens following his WrestleMania 38 main event moment.

“insane after all these years people still can watch that video, listen to Kev tell that story about Gabe making him wrestle in a shirt, and blame ME for Kev coming back into the locker room and yelling at ME,” Punk stated. “I’m super happy for him right now, but that doesn’t fit your narrative.”

