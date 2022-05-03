Joe Dombrowski is just getting started as the English play-by-play voice for Mexico’s AAA promotion. Following Saturday night’s Triplemania XXX event, he revealed Monday he’ll be sticking with the promotion for future shows.

“I’m proud to announce that over the weekend, AAA and I have made official an agreement that will make me the primary English-language play-by-play voice of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the foreseeable future!” Dombrowski announced on social media. “I want to thank everyone in AAA, but especially Hugo Savinovich, Carlos Cabrera, and Jose Manuel Guillen for being so welcoming of Larry (Dallas) & I as the new blood on the team. I’m already looking forward to the next leg of TripleMania coming up June 18!”

AAA has now secured the future services of both members of its English-language commentary team from Saturday night’s Triplemania XXX show. Last week, Larry Dallas announced on his Twitter account that he had put pen to paper and signed with AAA.

Joe Dombrowski and Larry Dallas have been together on commentary for a number of recent AAA events. Dombrowski was also on the commentary team for Triplemania XXVII in 2019.

“I’d also like to thank @Konnan5150 & @dorianroldan & the rest of the AAA team for believing in me,” Joe Dombrowski later added. “Thirty years of @luchalibreaaa and TripleMania is a HUGE deal and deserves only the best in all aspects from top to bottom. I’ll never forget being a part of something so historic!”

AAA is staging three Triplemania events this year. The first was held in Monterrey last Saturday. The next card will be held in Tijuana on June 18. The third and final event will be held in Mexico City on October 15.

Joe Dombrowski joined Major League Wrestling as a co-host on MLW Fusion late last year. He has also worked as a commentator for Ring of Honor during his broadcasting career.

