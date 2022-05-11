AEW wrestler Adam Cole appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio ahead of his Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first round match against FTR’s Dax Harwood on Dynamite.

The Undisputed Elite member opened up about Cody Rhodes’ departure from All Elite Wrestling in February 2022. The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, but Adam Cole stated that Cody had to do what was best for him.

“Cody being one of the originators, or founders in a lot of ways of AEW, it definitely surprised a lot of people,” Cole said. “But generally speaking, and this is just the way pro wrestling is, is stuff like this happens all the time. I understand that it was the first big one from AEW to WWE, so I get that thought process.

“But at the same time, it’s almost that, ‘the show must go on’ mentality. So, on top of that, we have a roster filled with incredibly talented guys, and at the end of the day, I think most people feel this way, is Cody should do what’s best for Cody and makes Cody happy. I would like to think people would say the same thing about me, or we would say the same thing about anybody else.

“Of course, it was shocking and surprising, but I think everyone is happy for him, as long as he is happy.”

Adam Cole also noted that the veterans in the AEW locker room are fully accessible to the younger talent. He also stated that he believes Christian is a wrestling genius following their one-on-one bout during Dynamite on April 6.

“First of all, everyone mentioned, whether it be Jericho, Punk, Bryan, Christian – they are all incredibly accessible to the younger talent, and to people who want to learn, which I think is really cool. Again, to have that knowledge that they do, and not let it go to waste in a sense of, aside from them themselves being incredible, being able to pass it on to another generation has been really, really cool.

“I got to work pretty extensively with Christian, which was really cool. Like, I had a singles match against him. It was on my fourteen-year wrestling anniversary, which I thought was really cool. Just again, it’s not even something necessarily where he just sits down and is like, ‘yeah, OK. This is why we’re doing this.’ It’s almost like learning just from working with him, and where he places things, and why he puts it here versus here.

“Everything they say about Christian being a wrestling genius is true. He’s so, so smart and a joy to work with, as a lot of these guys are.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]