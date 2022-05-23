WWE’s resident authority figure Adam Pearce appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week in order to reflect on the differences between Cody Rhodes now and in his last run with WWE.

Adam Pearce was around the company towards the end of Cody’s WWE run and got to witness the final version of his time as Stardust. He was working closely with Dusty Rhodes during that period, and he believes that the American Nightmare is now embracing his father’s legacy.

“You know, the interesting thing just kind of outside in looking, I dealt with Dusty at the Performance Center like you talked about and he was incredibly gracious with his time and helped me immeasurably. At that same period of time, when I first joined WWE, Cody was still here, and then he went away for a period of time,” Adam Pearce said. “The Cody that I am seeing now back is a completely different person. I am seeing more confidence, I am seeing a performer that is 100 percent sure of himself, and I think he has embraced everything that maybe in the past he’s kind of shunned.”

Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE he has made it very clear that he is happy to talk about his father, with the American Dream becoming part of his storyline. Rhodes is attempting to become a World Champion for him and the sky is the limit now for him as far as Adam Pearce is concerned.

“Maybe that’s not the right word, but there’s that shadow, right? Imagine being Dusty Rhodes’ son, imagine walking in that shadow your entire life and it’s almost like, now — and Cody said it on Monday, he will never be the American Dream so he might as well embrace the nightmare,” Pearce said. “So, he has fully done that and I think, again, the sky is the limit to be cliche. But Cody Rhodes is a force to be reckoned with and Seth Rollins is finding out about that now, and we are going to see what happens at Hell In A Cell.”

Cody Rhodes will be stepping inside the Hell In A Cell structure at the upcoming premium live event for his third match with Seth Rollins, in what is currently expected to be the main event.

From the first time he saw @CodyRhodes in WWE to now, @ScrapDaddyAP sees The American Nightmare as a completely different person this time around. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/1DCzlLv2px — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 18, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]