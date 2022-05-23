We are now less than a week away from AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV, which means the odds are out for all eleven (thus far) scheduled matches for the event over at BetOnline. The first set of odds do not feature either Owen Hart Cup finals matches (as the final participants have yet to be decided) but do favor Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, and Jurassic Express retaining their AEW Women’s, TBS, and Tag Team Championships respectively against Serena Deeb, Anna Jay, and Ricky Starks/Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland.

The one title the odds do see changing hands is the AEW World Championship, with CM Punk being favored to defeat Hangman Page and become the fifth ever AEW World Champion. Punk, who claims to be the happiest he’s ever been in his current AEW stint, and Page are scheduled to have a final face-to-face encounter this Wednesday on “AEW Dynamite”.

Other odds have Wardlow defeating MJF and the BCC (Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley), Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz beating the Jericho Appreciation Society in the first-ever Anarky in the Arena match.

You can see the full odds below.

AEW World Championship Match Winner

CM Punk -150 (2/3)

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) +110 (11/10)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Thunder Rosa (c) -600 (1/6)

Serena Deeb +340 (17/5)

TBS Championship Match Winner

Jade Cargill (c) -1600 (1/16)

Anna Jay +600 (6/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) -150 (2/3)

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland +250 (5/2)

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks +250 (5/2)

Singles Match Winner

Wardlow -600 (1/6)

MJF +340 (17/5)

Anarchy in the Arena Match Winner

Moxley & Danielson, Santana & Ortiz, E. Kingston -150 (2/3)

The Jericho Appreciation Society +110 (11/10)

Tag Team Match Winner

Young Bucks -200 (1/2)

The Hardys +150 (3/2)

Tag Team Match Winner

Hook & Danhausen -1200 (1/12)

Tony Nese & “Smart” Mark Sterling +500 (5/1)

Trios Match Winner

House of Black -140 (5/7)

Death Triangle +100 (1/1)

AEW Double or Nothing will air this Sunday from the T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will air on B/R and traditional PPV providers in the US, as well as FITE TV for international audiences.

