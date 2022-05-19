AEW fans have known for the past week that Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole would battle in the semifinal round tonight, but what other semifinal match is on the horizon?

Kyle O’Reilly and Rey Fenix went one-on-one in a quick-paced mashup of high-flying and technique on tonight’s Dynamite. The final moments of the match saw O’Reilly finally wear away enough at Fenix’s arm to lock in the cross armbreaker for the submission.

With Kyle’s victory, he will be going one on one with the winner of tonight’s other quarterfinal match: Samoa Joe. Joe defeated a debuting John Morrison (Johnny Elite) with a muscle buster to advance to the semifinal round.

The final four men in the tournament are now set — Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy. The finalists will begin being decided tonight when Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy go one-on-one in the main event.

The tournament finals will be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

