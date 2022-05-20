Tonight’s episode of “AEW Rampage” once again has a special early start time. It’ll begin at 7 PM ET on TNT.

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament rolls on during tonight’s episode. Kris Statlander will face Red Velvet in a quarterfinal match. Statlander is a replacement for Hikaru Shida, who was pulled from the tournament last week. The winner of the match will face Ruby Soho in the semifinals.

Shawn Spears will face an opponent identified only as “a giant”. Spears is preparing to face Wardlow on next Wednesday’s “Dynamite” in a steel cage match where MJF will be the special guest referee.

Scorpio Sky will demand the return of the TNT Championship belt. Sky successfully defended the title against Frankie Kazarian on last Friday’s “Rampage”. Sky, Ethan Page, and Dan Lambert attacked Kazarian after the match. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti ran into the ring to chase them off, but Sky left his championship gold behind.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno & 10

Shawn Spears vs. “A Giant”

Scorpio Sky demands the return of the TNT Championship

Danhausen & Hook will appear

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Rampage” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 7 PM ET.

