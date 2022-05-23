“AEW Rampage” viewership saw another increase this past Friday night outside of its usual timeslot.

“Rampage” averaged 410,000 viewers at 7 pm ET with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen data via “Showbuzz Daily”.

The numbers are up from last week, when the show aired at 5:30 pm ET due to the NBA playoffs. The audience was up 21% from the 340,000 viewers that the show averaged last week, while the 18-49 demo rating was up 25% from last week.

The last time “AEW Rampage” aired at 7 pm ET was on April 15th. Compared to that episode, the show was down 15% in total viewers, while the 18-49 demographic rating was down 32%.

Friday’s episode of “AEW Rampage” featured Shawn Spears defeating Big Damo, while Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin & Matt Sydal. Full AEW Rampage results are here.

