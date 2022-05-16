AEW Rampage viewership saw an increase this past Friday night.

For the second week in a row, AEW Rampage aired at 5:30pm ET. Rampage averaged 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic according to Nielsen data via Showbuzz Daily.

The numbers were up from last week’s record lows. The audience was up 16% from the 292,000 viewers that the show averaged last week, while the 18-49 demo rating was up 9% from last week.

Overall the audience and key demo rating were the second-lowest in show history, however, the two most recent episodes were the only shows to air in the afternoon.

Rampage ranked #30 for the night in the key 18-49 demographic. The NBA playoffs on ESPN beat everything on network television and cable. In terms of total viewers, Rampage was #87 for the day on cable.

Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage featured Scorpio Sky defending the TNT Championship against Frankie Kazarian and Ruby Soho defeating Riho in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal. Full AEW Rampage results are here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]