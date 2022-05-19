Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed made a cryptic tweet shortly before Wednesday’s live episode of Dynamite.

Bowens mentioned how he was hoping to be at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas for the show, but his opportunity was taken away from him.

I wish I was at #AEWDynamite tonight in Houston but that opportunity was taken away from me

Bowens didn’t post a follow-up tweet to explain what he meant.

For those who missed Dynamite, AEW teased a three-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. It appears Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) will be defending their titles against Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs and Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee at the PPV. In the lead-up to the match, Starks vs. Strickland vs. Jungle Boy has been announced for next week’s Dynamite.

Anthony Bowens & Max Caster of The Acclaimed previously broke into the Top-3 of the AEW Rankings for Tag Teams. However, they are no longer in the Top-5. As on May 11, FTR, Hobbs & Starks, Gunn Club, John Silver & Alex Reynonds, and Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley round out the Top-5 contenders to Jurassic Express’ titles.

Earlier this week on AEW Dark: Elevation, The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club defeated Bryce Donovan, GKM, Lucas Chase & Zack Clayton in a 8-Person Tag Match. You can see Bowens’ tweet below.

I wish I was at #AEWDynamite tonight in Houston but that opportunity was taken away from me — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 18, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]