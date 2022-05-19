Two new matches are now set for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, including the last semifinal round match in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rey Fenix on tonight’s Dynamite to advance to the semifinals next week. For Joe, he defeated ‘The Joker’ mystery opponent, former WWE star John Morrison, to earn his spot in the semifinals. The winner of that match next week will then face Adam Cole at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view to determine the winner of the Owen Cup.

Jurassic Express came out with their mentor, Christian, during tonight’s show and laid down some challenges for the coming weeks. Christian wants Jungle Boy to be able to get revenge on Starks for defeating him when the FTW title was on the line, and Swerve for getting involved in his match last week. So next week’s Dynamite will see Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy in a triple threat match.

It’s not clear yet, but it’s likely we will see more progress in the AEW women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, as the field of competitors will be narrowed down to 4 semifinalists after Friday’s Rampage.

You can see the growing lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite below:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match

Kyle O’Reilly Vs. Samoa Joe

