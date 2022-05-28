For the first time in months, a once-familiar face was reportedly seen backstage this past week at “AEW Dynamite.” Some would say he’s a man, but others would dispute this, claiming this figure is, in fact, a machine.

Fightful Select reported earlier Friday that AEW star Brian Cage was backstage at “AEW Dynamite” this past Wednesday in Las Vegas, the first time he has been seen back there in quite a while. There is no word if Cage was there to visit or if there are creative plans for him, and he did not appear on the “AEW Dark: Elevation” taping before Dynamite airing.

Cage was last seen on AEW programming back in October when he lost an FTW Championship street fight to former Team Taz teammate Ricky Starks. His disappearance afterward was rumored to have been fueled by comments by his wife, former Lucha Underground ring announcer Melissa Santos, that were critical of Cage’s booking in AEW, and many expected AEW would let Cage go after his contract expired.

Instead, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan surprised many when he picked up Cage’s contract option in February. His intentions were soon realized when Cage appeared at Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor in April shortly after Khan purchased ROH. Returning as part of Tully Blanchard Enterprises alongside Blanchard and the tag team The Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona), Cage made quick work of Ninja Mack to win the shortest match on the show.

With Khan still looking to sign a TV or streaming deal for ROH to bring the brand back weekly, Cage and the rest of Tully Blanchard Enterprises have thus far been MIA. At the media call for AEW Double or Nothing this week, Khan reiterated he has plans for ROH to be its own brand going forward.

