AEW star Swerve Strickland has called out pro wrestling journalist Billi Bhatti for invoking race in the ongoing Sasha Banks – Naomi controversy.

On Tuesday, Strickland showed solidarity with Banks and Naomi by tweeting three raised fist emojis, which Bhatti perceived as Strickland’s way of supporting his fellow black wrestlers.

As seen below, Strickland shared a screengrab of Bhatti’s response, while calling for “racist journalists” to not “be accepted in the community or tolerated.”

Typically, the darker toned raised fist emojis are used to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement and other protests, racial injustice and police violence.

Besides Strickland, the likes of Bayley, CM Punk, Dax Harwood and Shayna Baszler have chimed-in on Sasha Banks and Naomi staging a walkout on this week’s WWE RAW. You can click here to read the various reactions.

As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James has questioned if the Banks – Naomi walkout is a part of a WWE storyline.

“All I’ve heard so far are the rumors,” Road Dogg told Busted Open Radio. “But when I see them publically put it all out there like that, it just makes me feel like it’s a work, you know what I mean? It just makes me feel like, if that really happened, in my mind, they would just change the main event, and probably not even say anything. I’ve been in meetings where we’ve done worse than that.”

