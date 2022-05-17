Former WWE Creative Team member Road Dogg appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to give his thoughts on the current Sasha Banks and Naomi situation.

Last night at RAW in Norfolk, VA, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of the show, citing creative differences with the company. The pair were scheduled to compete in a Six-Pack Challenge main event to determine Bianca Belair’s challenger at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women’s Championship. However, because of the incident, the match was nixed while the broadcast was taking place.

Road Dogg, who worked alongside WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for a number of years behind the scenes, once serving as SmackDown‘s Lead Writer, provided his insight on the situation.

“All I’ve heard so far are the rumors,” the WWE Hall of Famer said. “But when I see them publically put it all out there like that, it just makes me feel like it’s a work, you know what I mean? It just makes me feel like, if that really happened, in my mind, they would just change the main event, and probably not even say anything. I’ve been in meetings where we’ve done worse than that.

“So I just feel like, if they’re going to put it all out there – I know they do have a new leadership regime kinda in there a little bit, but it just makes me think Vince ain’t gonna put it all out there like that. He doesn’t have to air his dirty laundry like that, I don’t feel.

“Again, that’s just my opinion. I don’t know, one way or the other, and what leads people to believe that is, you know, Sasha’s been around, she had complained in the past. She has had issues with her creative in the past, and so it makes you at least lean towards, ‘well maybe that did happen,’ and look, maybe it did.

“The truth of it is, would you do that Bubba [Bully Ray Busted Open Radio host]? You know what I mean? You’re the tag champs. I think it is a publicity stunt to try and add some heat to the tag titles. But again, that’s just me, and I’m a cynical worker who’s been around the business my whole life, so I think everything’s a work.”

Road Dogg disclosed a story about a situation that happened to him, where he threw his WWE Tag Team Championship on the table and walked out during the Attitude Era. In this instance, Road Dogg’s wife had been rushed to hospital with a collapsed lung, but WWE wanted him to work that night and fly the next day. He instead told the company he was going home, and they ended up paying a first-class flight ticket for him that same night.

While details continue to emerge about the situation behind the scenes with Sasha Banks and Naomi, the former Intercontinental Champion reiterated that he believes the whole thing might be a work. He also felt the statement released by WWE after RAW, which delved into the inner workings of the company, was intended to throw the fans.

“I feel like they used words like that [in the WWE statement released after RAW] to throw you and make you go like, ‘they would never use words like that,'” Road Dogg said. “I just think that’s how cunning and baffling sometimes the creative direction up there is. So, I don’t know. I love the discussion because I don’t know if we’ll ever get an answer – well I guess we will if they show up on AEW, I guess we’ll have an answer.”

The former WWE Hardcore Champion also stated that he feels walking out was a risky move for Naomi, given her husband Jimmy Uso is in a prominent position on-screen with The Bloodline.

“Yeah, risky as far as who she’s with, where they’re at, and all of that,” Road Dogg said. “But I do believe they would look at her as an individual talent and not lump her and [Jimmy] Uso together. But it is risky for her because what’s going to happen after this? Maybe she’s done. Maybe she don’t want to work no more. They’ve got to be doing well.”

