It looks as though former AEW Women’s Champion Riho will be making her return to AEW soon. According to the Midwest Marks Podcast, Riho confirmed on her subscribers-only blog that she is healed up and will soon be returning to the United States to resume touring with All Elite Wrestling.

Riho’s injury took place in an AEW Women’s Title match against the current champion at the time, Britt Baker D.M.D. at Battle of the Belts in January. Reports indicate that she suffered a broken collarbone early in the bout but worked through the entire match without complaints.

During her time recovering, Riho traveled back to Japan so she could be in a more familiar setting. It was expected that full recovery would take close to 3 months, so the time frame fits with the report that she is on her way back.

Riho beat Nyla Rose to become the inaugural AEW Women’s Champion in October 2019 and would go on to reign as champion for 133 days.

As noted, another AEW star is set to return to the ring as well: Yuka Sakazaki. Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling announced Saturday that All Elite Wrestling requested she to appear at a few upcoming AEW events in May.

