Though he didn’t mention him by name, AEW’s Michael Nakazawa seems to have weighed in on the ongoing situation between New Japan Pro Wrestling and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi. The AEW star tweeted about an unknown person today, who he had met recently after returning to Japan to renew his visa.

“I have been in Japan since 5/7 for my visa renewal. and of course, I saw him,” Nakazawa tweeted. “There has been problems with the person I could have helped with, but he has been determined and there has been nothing I could have helped with him, but all I can tell him is that he is not alone.”

Kota Ibushi made headlines last week when he threatened to expose the “cheaters-gun and sexually harassing bosses” in New Japan in a series of tweets. He also revealed several tense conversations he had with New Japan higher up Yusuke Kikuchi regarding Kikuchi’s insistence Ibushi return from a shoulder injury earlier than Ibushi would’ve liked.

As of Sunday, Ibushi remains employed with New Japan according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, though the promotion and its parent company Bushiroad are unhappy with how Ibushi approached the situation. Ibushi has been silent on Twitter since Saturday when he tweeted, “I will fight until the end. I will not surrender to them.”

Michael Nakazawa and Kota Ibushi are long-time friends and former opponents from their stint with the Japanese promotion DDT. Both are also close with AEW star Kenny Omega, and Nakazawa has appeared on AEW TV as a partner and lackey to Omega in the past year. Omega seemed to cryptically allude to Ibushi’s situation with a tweet of his own last week.

